Baltimore board OKs surveillance planes amid opposition

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore board has approved a six-month pilot program which will allow surveillance planes to patrol the city, a decision that drew opposition from civil liberties groups.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city’s Board of Estimates approved the contract on a 3-2 vote, giving the OK for a six-month pilot of the program.

It allows the planes to collect images of the city to help investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings.