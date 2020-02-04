x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

news

Baltimore board OKs surveillance planes amid opposition

The program allows planes to collect images of the city to help investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings.
Baltimore police standoff

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore board has approved a six-month pilot program which will allow surveillance planes to patrol the city, a decision that drew opposition from civil liberties groups. 

The Baltimore Sun reports the city’s Board of Estimates approved the contract on a 3-2 vote, giving the OK for a six-month pilot of the program. 

RELATED: Baltimore businessman admits to bribing former lawmaker

RELATED: Former Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years in book scheme

It allows the planes to collect images of the city to help investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings.

Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott, who voted against the plan with Democratic City Comptroller Joan Pratt, questioned whether the technology was useful in solving homicides or robberies during an earlier trial.  