Author of 1964 letter found

The letter was found while the old Pittston Hospital was being cleaned out for redevelopment.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Inside the old Pittston Hospital in Jenkins Township, Pittston Redevelopment Authority members found a letter while cleaning out rooms before turning the building into apartments and commercial space.

In hopes of learning more about the building's history, members were hoping to contact the author who had expressed an interest in the nursing school located there in 1964.

The brother of author Virginia Tomasick, Virginia Thornton now, got in touch with Newswatch 16 and connected us.

"Bruce, who is my brother, said that he would try and get in touch with you, which he did today, and then gave me your number, and then I got in touch with you," she said over the phone with Newswatch 16.

Virginia tells us she doesn't remember writing this letter.

"When my brother sent me the picture of the letter, it was my signature, I thought that is certain to me these people are not trying to scam us or anything or get information of any sort, that would be damaging, so I said let's try and find out who this is and, you know, let them know who we are and where we are," she added.

Virginia lives in Round Hill, Virginia, and tells Newswatch 16 she remembers this area fondly, but unfortunately, will not be able to give us any insight as to what it was like to study or work inside the old Pittston Hospital.

"I never went to that hospital," she explained. "I went up in Scranton to school, and when I graduated, I came back and went to the Nesbitt Hospital in Kingston to work. And I worked there until I got married in '69. I was there in the operating room and then got married and left for New Jersey."

Virginia says she's flattered by the search for her and hopes to come back to the valley soon for a visit.