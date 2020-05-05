New partnership to educate courts on Autism

State Supreme Court joins forces with Dept. of Human Services

YORK, Pa. — According to the Centers for Disease control and prevention, 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. That number has encouraged The Pennsylvania Supreme Court to join forces with the State Department of Human Services to to help better educate the courts on how to communicate with people who have the disorder.

The first-of-it's kind partnership in the country will provide guidance, best practices and resources to judges who manage cases involving an individual living with autism. It will also provide court information and services available for families.

State Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty Dougherty was a family court judge for decades in Philadelphia. He started realizing years ago that there were too many people coming through his courtroom with challenges the court wasn’t recognizing or addressing. He said educating judges is crucial to make sure they are applying an element of justice that is appropriate to the person standing in front of them.

"Who better than a judge, to be educated enough to make sure that even the most single despondent at-risk child and or indigent parent or person is deserving of a fair shot at developing who he or she is," Justice Dougherty said.