Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years

Arrowhead Restaurant will close its doors for the last time next Thursday.

MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant.

The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week.

"I worked seven days a week trying to keep this place going through the whole up and down of Covid and just the customers when they come in and tell us they used to come here when they were kids," owner Alicia Hoffman said.

Alicia Hoffman owns the restaurant and said the owner of the building wants to sell the property. Unless someone buys it and keeps it open, the Arrowhead Restaurant will close next week.

"I really appreciate all the customers, my employees," Hoffman said.

The Arrowhead Restaurant celebrated its 75th anniversary this summer. Many employees have worked here for decades.

"It will be 27 years next month," Kathy Shaffer said.

For Beryl Smith, it has been 21 years.

Kathy Shaffer and Beryl Smith love working here.

"My customers, that's the only thing that kept me coming back," Shaffer said.

She also said she will miss her customers and coworkers the most.

Smith said she will miss Kathy and people who come to the restaurant, like Bob Cook of Pottsgrove.

"I'm in here at least once a day, sometimes two and three," Cook said.

"I like the food. I like people that work here, and a lot of the people who come in are the same people, and we have a clique. We come in to socialize," Cook said.

Besides the people, the Arrowhead Restaurant is known for its pig-in-a-blanket sandwiches. In fact, the restaurant received 85 orders as soon as it announced it was closing.

"It starts off as a pork loin, and we break it down. We do everything to it, and it ends up between two pieces of bread," Hoffman said.

The Arrowhead Restaurant will close next Thursday, August 18th.