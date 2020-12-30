Christmas Eve armed robbery at fuel station in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Two men held up the Kreiser Fuel Service store in East Hanover Township, for all of $150 and 3 cartons of cigarettes. It happened on Christmas Eve at about 1:30 a.m. Two men entered the store, located at 122 Racehorse Drive. They spent several minutes looking around at merchandise before one of the suspects approached the clerk and brandished a pistol. At the same time, the second suspect went around the counter and took cash from the register.
The robbers absconded with the cash and smokes in an unknown direction by unknown means of transport.
Both suspects are described as white males. The first subject was wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark colored pants, gray beanie, dark shoes and a black face mask.
The second suspect was donning a black zip up jacket, blue pants, black sneakers with light-colored soles and a dark-colored face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-865-2194.