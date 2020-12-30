Christmas Eve armed robbery at fuel station in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Two men held up the Kreiser Fuel Service store in East Hanover Township, for all of $150 and 3 cartons of cigarettes. It happened on Christmas Eve at about 1:30 a.m. Two men entered the store, located at 122 Racehorse Drive. They spent several minutes looking around at merchandise before one of the suspects approached the clerk and brandished a pistol. At the same time, the second suspect went around the counter and took cash from the register.