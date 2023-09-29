Hunters prep for the start of archery season

Deer hunters will be out in the forest starting Saturday when archery season opens in Pennsylvania.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The archery counter inside Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter in Broheadsville was packed with people picking up last-minute essentials.

Employees say there is still a huge demand to get outdoors and hunt this year.

"Archery season is about the closeness. You know you're in the deer's area. It's close shooting and stuff for a gun you just point it and shoot it. It takes a little bit more experience with a bow you know and just getting back into it," said John Henry Martinez, East Stroudsburg.

Employees say there weren't any problems or shortages of items.

Dunkelberger's in Broheadsville is open on Saturday to help hunters with all those last-minute equipment needs.