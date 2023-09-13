York County couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

April Rehbein, 60, was found dead outside a home in Codorus Township. Her husband, David, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

GLENVILLE, Pa. — A York County couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

It occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 4600 block of Shaffers Church Road in Codorus Township, police said.

April K. Rehbein, 60, and her husband, David P. Rehbein, 69, both of Glenville, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

April Rehbein's body was found outside the home, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay. David Rehbein was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home, according to Gay.

The relative reported that they witnessed the argument and said both Rehbeins were dead when they contacted police.

Authorities did not release any additional details about the incident. State Police said the incident remains under investigation.

April Rehbein worked as a secretary for Codorus Township, the township said on its Facebook page.

"April was a valued member of our team and was always a pleasant person to be around," the township said on Facebook.