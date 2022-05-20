A day later, Acadia's owner says her beloved pet is safe and back home.

WASHINGTON — Another dog taken in DC has been found and reunited with its owner.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Acadia, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever, was stolen near the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast Friday.

Acadia’s owner, Ryann Kinney of D.C., said she had tied her dog to a bike rack outside of a CVS store around 9:30 a.m. She said when she came out of the store, she realized her dog was gone.

“I’m shocked, it’s a very safe neighborhood, I didn’t think that this could happen,” Kinney said.

DC Police have yet to release the exact details of the alleged theft. But, Kinney claims the police called her to tell them they saw a person taking Acadia away on surveillance video.

A day later, Acadia's owner says her beloved pet is safe and back home.

Kinney says Acadia was found at a gas station without her collar in Maryland. The person who took Acadia has not been apprehended.

“She’s not just a pet to me, she’s a part of my family,” Kinney said during an interview Friday.

Dog theft has been an ongoing issue in the District this year.

In April, two dogs were stolen at gunpoint in two separate neighborhoods in the District.

One of the dogs, Pablo, an 11-week-old Australian Shepherd, was found a few days later. But, Bruno, a 14-month-old French Bulldog, has yet to be found.

His owner, Jamaica Harvey, says the reward for his return is now up to $10,000.

She said there have been no developments yet in his case.

“I haven’t heard from MPD or the detectives,” Harvey said. “They let me know they were trying their best to find him and they also have the humane society working on it as well.”