Another busy summer tourism season in the Poconos

Summer is always a busy season in the Poconos and this year was no different. So, how is the fall shaping up?

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it was hiking, biking, camping, kayaking, or visiting one of the many resorts, there was plenty to do this summer in the Poconos.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says they're wrapping up another great season.

"We've had a pretty good summer. The summer started off a little slower in June. You know, I think that was because people were allowed to gather and have graduation parties again. The school was back; sports were back in session, so a lot of things were normalizing, and then as late June, July, and August came around, visitation was very strong," said Brian Bossuyt, the executive vice president of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Bossuyt says one of the challenges this summer was finding people to work.

"The challenges are still there. They're not as bad as they were last year. They're starting to come back, but certain things. This week was challenging because high school students were back in school, so a lot of our smaller businesses had some challenges with staffing during the mid-week. That's something we're always continuing to improve upon," Bossuyt said.

While the summer is winding down in the Poconos, leaves are beginning to change, and that means fall is on the way.

"Fall and summer are pretty strong on visitation," Bossuyt said. "They're pretty equal in the amount; it's just spread out a little differently. You know, with the fall foliage now, September is usually warmer and still a great time and enjoy the outdoors. Fall starts to get a little crisper, but the colors are really there, and you get to see all the different foliage."

The Poconos fall foliage forecast will begin for the season on Thursday.

During the cooler months, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will continue to try to get people hired throughout the region.