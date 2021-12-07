America's first virtual reality waterslide at Kalahari

Enjoy slipping and sliding through a VR experience at a water park in the Poconos.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — You can slide through a fire-breathing dragon, get up close to a cheetah, or soar through space. Be sure to bring your bathing suit because this virtual fun is all done on a waterslide.

"I love it. It's just amazing how well it's operating, and the features on it are awesome. It's a little scary at first, but it's nice," said Linda Lux, Kalahari.

Kalahari Resort near Mount Pocono is now the home to America's first virtual reality waterslide.

The resort in Pocono Township partnered with a company called Ballast Technologies Incorporated to make this happen.

"As you are rushing down the real waterslide, you are feeling the drops in VR. You're seeing space, safari, dragons, and it really is sort of a magical combination of elements that are a very thrilling experience," said Stephen Greenwood, the CEO of Ballast.

An already established waterslide, the Anaconda, is where you can find this fun.

Here's how it works: You pick a virtual reality world, the headset gets scanned, and then strapped onto your head. Then you're off.

Some lucky lifeguards were some of the first to try the virtual experience.

"Oh, it was amazing. You see, it's an indescribable experience because you see a lot of things. You feel amazing. It's just exciting to be there," said Holman Orocco, a Kalahari lifeguard.