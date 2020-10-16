Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was last seen Thursday in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old boy last seen Thursday night in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Police in Anne Arundel County say they're investigating the case as a paternal abduction.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson is 4 feet tall, Black, with black hair and brown eyes, and 50 lbs.

Authorities say the boy should only be wearing gray underwear and is without his medication.

The boy may be in the company Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, a 30-year-old woman as well as three other people.

The group is thought to be driving a dark-colored four-door Chrysler 300 with large rims. Authorities do not have license plate information for the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-6135.

Anne Arundel Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Glen Mar Circle in Glen Burnie for a reported parental abduction and home invasion. The mother, maternal grandmother, and two unidentified men forced open the door to the apartment and assaulted the father and paternal grandparents before grabbing the 7-year-old boy and taking off.