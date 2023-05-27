Air show kicks off at Pocono Raceway

Hundreds flocked to Pocono Raceway Saturday for the return of the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.

LONG POND, Pa. — The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show kicked off Saturday at the raceway in Monroe County.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County is the take-off and landing point for the featured aircraft.

The show is headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.

There are several different demonstrations and performances planned throughout the weekend.

Raceway officials say the turnout has been great so far.

"It's unbelievable to see this many people turn out for the Blue Angels, the F-22, the whole great Pocono Raceway Airshow. We got fabulous weather. It's a fabulous day out here, so great to see everyone out here having a good time," said Ricky Durst, senior director of marketing at Pocono Raceway.

The show continues Sunday at 1 p.m. at Pocono Raceway.