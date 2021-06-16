x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

News

Aide says former PA governor, Homeland Security head Tom Ridge had stroke

Ridge was taken by ambulance on Wednesday from his home in Bethesda, Maryland, to a hospital.

BETHESDA, Md. — A longtime aide says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge suffered a stroke in suburban Washington, D.C.

Ridge spokesman Steve Aaron says Ridge was taken by ambulance on Wednesday from his home in Bethesda, Maryland, to a hospital.

He says Ridge was conscious upon arrival at the hospital and underwent a procedure that removed a blood clot.

He describes Ridge as being in critical but stable condition. The 75-year-old Ridge was Pennsylvania’s Republican governor from 1995 to 2001. He joined the administration of President George W. Bush in the aftermath of 9/11 to become the country’s first homeland security secretary.

RELATED: Former Gov. Tom Ridge in Critical Condition after Heart Procedure