Secretary of Agriculture highlights agriculture, STEM apprenticeship Opportunity

The program allows qualified students to earn a paycheck while they learn hands-on skills in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students interested in agriculture and technology have apprenticeship opportunities to make some money while learning valuable skills.

The State Department of Agriculture invites students to apply to its 'Agriculture Equipment Service Technician Apprenticeship.'

“Feeding the future means we need a new generation of Pennsylvanians to enter the agriculture industry today,” said PA Agriculture Secretary, Russell Redding, “Apply to be an apprentice – you’ll never be without work and you can be confident you’re choosing a career that’s making an impact in your community and the world.”

The program accepts applicants year-round, and there are no pre-requisites for eligibility.