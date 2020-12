Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick says spoke with Governor Wolf's office and expects more mitigation efforts to be announced sometime this week.

Commissioner Hartwick says he spoke with Governor Tom Wolf's office and expects more mitigation efforts to be announced sometime this week.

Hartwick also said there are no imminent plans for a "red" phase style shutdown.