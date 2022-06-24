HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade makes it up to the states to decide any restrictions on abortion.
Here is the current abortion law in Pennsylvania:
- Abortions are allowed up until 24 weeks of gestation and prohibited after that.
- Abortions are allowed in the third trimester if the life of the mother is in danger.
- Women seeking an abortion must have a 24-hour waiting period that includes counseling.
- Any minor seeking abortion must have parental consent.