A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed as he served a homicide warrant at a home

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed as he served a homicide warrant at a home in the city's Frankford section.

Cpl. James O'Çonnor was shot around 5:45 a.m, Friday.

Officials say he was shot in the shoulder above his bullet proof vest when officers entered the home.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The 46-year-old O'Connor was a married father of two, including a son who also serves on the force.

Following a shooting in Philadelphia today that killed Philadelphia SWAT Corporal James O’Connor, Governor Wolf released the following statement: