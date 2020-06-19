90-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital gets a hero's farewell from staff

When she was leaving the hospital, Aulwyn Reader was cheered on by employees waving plastic clappers.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It was a hero's farewell at Evangelical Community Hospital.

When she was leaving the hospital, 90-year-old Aulwyn Reader was cheered on by employees waving plastic clappers as she was being wheeled down a hallway.

Aulwyn spent just over two weeks at the hospital near Lewisburg after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I just felt, I just felt better, that's all I can say," Aulwyn said simply.

The clapping and cheering continued outside the hospital as family eagerly greeted Aulwyn.

They haven't been able to see her since she was admitted on June 2.

Now, she was finally going home.

"Oh, we spent numerous days, the first couple days, just of course worrying, looking for answers," said Aulwyn's daughter Roxane Morris.

"This really put a scare into a lot of us, you know," said daughter Tina Langendoerfer. "I'm just so happy that she's back, good."

Aulwyn's nurse, Sue Solomon, said a lot of her recovery was due to being a great patient.

"She did everything that we asked her to do. She would get out of bed every day, she would try to eat, even if her appetite wasn't that great that day, she would at least try," said Solomon. "She had a lot of spunk in her."

Hospital officials said Aulwyn is the 20th and last COVID-19 patient to be released from Evangelical.

Now, her family said after living through trials and tribulations in her nine decades, Aulwyn can list COVID-19 survivor as one of her victories.

"She's been through so much, and she just amazes us. And of course, with the help, the supportive care that Evan gave her, we just can't be thankful enough," Morris said.