4 men charged in Green Dragon burglary in Ephrata

Over $21,000 in merchandise was stolen from a vendor's stand at Green Dragon in September 2019.

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four men are facing charges for their role in a burglary at the Green Dragon in Ephrata Township in September 2019, according to police reports.

Preston Henley, 51, of Upper Darby, Ibm-Ameen Abdullah, 24, of Upper Darby, Mahdi Jackson, 22 of Philadelphia, and Darryle McNeill Jr., 22, of Philadelphia are all charged with burglary and conspiracy.

Henley is also charged with theft by unlawful taking.

The burglary happened on September 15 when a vendor at the Green Dragon reported to police that someone had taken 40 boxes of merchandise valued at $21,000. Police say that part of the crime was captured by surveillance cameras.

Then on September 19, a towing company alerted authorities to a box truck that was stuck in the mud of a retention basin at the Green Dragon.

An investigation revealed four men associated with the box truck who removed boxes of merchandise from the vendor's stand and then staged them outside of the building to be loaded into the truck. After moving the truck into the loading area, it became stuck in the mud. Police say one of the suspects tried to contact a tow service--while the rest of the group left on foot.

On September 30, the vendor whose stand was burglarized found most of his property at a stand in a Philadelphia flea market.

Henley is currently in prison on other charges. Abdullah and Jackson were released on bail.