$3 Billion Pandemic Relief Proposal to help frontline workers, small businesses to unveil today, says PA Democrats

PA Democrats said their plan will help workers, residents, businesses, and more

Pennsylvania Democrats are preparing to unveil a $3 billion pandemic relief plan that they claim will bring much-needed help to small businesses, frontline workers, and 'vulnerable' residents.

Democratic leaders said the 'Pennsylvania Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2021,' otherwise known as PA CARES 21, will fund previously existing aid programs and establish new programs to help struggling Pennsylvanians and the economy.

The plan will be unveiled at 11:30 am Friday.

Just days ago, Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a GOP-backed bill that aimed to limit COVID-19 liability by making it harder to sue schools, health care providers, and other businesses for coronavirus-related claims.