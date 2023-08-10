According to Bowie State University, the shooting happened Saturday night near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies.

BOWIE, Md. — Two people were injured after a shooting on Bowie State University's campus Saturday night during homecoming weekend. According to university officials, the shooting was reported to campus police at 11:45 p.m. in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The conditions and ages of the victims were not immediately available. Prince George's County Police have taken over the investigation.

Bowie State is the oldest Historically Black College/University in Maryland.

Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. Two individuals were reported injured and taken to the hospital. The matter is under investigation by PG police. — Bowie State University (@BowieState) October 8, 2023

This incident comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Five people were shot on campus, forcing the university to call off all homecoming festivities.

Bowie State had invited Morgan State University students to celebrate homecoming with them after the shooting on their campus.

This is a developing story.