Juvenile boy dies at Dauphin County hotel, 2 arrested

The unidentified juvenile boy died Friday at the Red Roof Inn in Susquehanna Township.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman are facing charges in Dauphin County after a juvenile boy overdosed and died at a local hotel on Friday afternoon, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Adalberto Rodriguez-Roman, 48, of Harrisburg is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility. Cheyenne McGuinness, 23, of Highspire, is charged with corruption of minors.

Investigators responded to the Red Roof Inn located along the 400 block of Corporate Circle in Susquehanna Township shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 for a suspicious death. Police say a narcotics delivery by Rodriguez-Roman led to the death of the unidentified juvenile boy. McGinness was sharing a room with the boy and was involved in using drugs, according to police reports.

Both were arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison. Rodriguez-Roman is in jail without bail and McGinness' bail is set at $250,000.