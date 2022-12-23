On Oct. 25, 2010, Sue Marcum was found dead in the basement of her home, which according to the FBI, looked like it had been burglarized.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — After 12 years on the run, an alleged murder fugitive has been arrested in Mexico and charged in connection to the 2010 killing of an American University professor from Bethesda.

On Oct. 25, 2010, Sue Marcum was found dead in the basement of her home, which according to the FBI, looked like it had been burglarized. Through an investigation by detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department, it was determined that Jorge Rueda Landeros, 52, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.

Officers connected Rueda Landeros to the murder, but it was revealed that he fled to Mexico or Central America after her death. On April 16, 2011, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for him in the Montgomery County District Court. Almost two months later, on June 2, a federal arrest warrant was issued for him on the charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the U.S. District Court, according to the FBI.

In December 2022, the FBI Baltimore Field Office received information stating that Rueda Landeros was likely living in Guadalajara, Jalisco. On Dec. 13, an operation was conducted with the Legat, Mexico Task Force and Jalisco State Police to apprehend Rueda Landeros, where he was taken into custody.