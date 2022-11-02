York County announces property tax-refund program for first-responders

The program is designed to provide property tax relief to those who maintain active volunteer service and those who are unable to do so due to injury.

YORK, Pa. — A new property tax-refund program has been announced for some first responders in York County.

The Board of Commissioners of York County announced Wednesday the approval of a property tax-refund program for members of fire companies and non-profit emergency medical service providers.

The program is designed to provide property tax relief to those who maintain active volunteer service and those who are unable to do so due to injury incurred in the line of duty.

Volunteers make up a sizable portion of the County's emergency service organizations and the Board of Commissioners wishes to honor and encourage their selfless service to the community with this announcement, the county announced in a press release.