Wendy's brings back Frosty flavor for first time since May

COLORADO, USA — Move over, Strawberry Frosty and Peppermint Frosty.

Wendy's has brought back its Vanilla Frosty for the first time since May 2022.

Vanilla joins the classic Chocolate Frosty on Wendy's menus nationwide after it was previously replaced by Strawberry in May and later Peppermint in November.

"It's so true when he closes a window he opens a curtain," Wendy's said on social media.

REST IN PEECE TO PEPPEMENT FROST,, I REALLY LOVED THEM BUT VANILLA IS BACK TO HELP ME THROU IT,, ITS SO TRUE WHEN HE CLOSES A WINDOW HE OPENS A CURTAIN Posted by Wendy's on Monday, January 23, 2023

"Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays," Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in November. "From this summer's break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy's to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors."

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint - every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

