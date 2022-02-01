'I guess I wanted it to be real' | Woman shares warning after being the target of romance scammers

When she realized the man asking her for money online wasn't really in love with her, she got out of the romance scam.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is Valentine's day and while love is in the air – so are romance scams.

The topic has been thrust into the spotlight with the new Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler.” The story focuses on women who say they were conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by the same man they all had met on Tinder.

While many people may think they would never fall for a romance scam – the Federal Trade Commission reports incidents have skyrocketed over the past five years with 2021 seeing an increase of romance scam reports in every age group. The FTC says reported losses hit a record $547 million for the year.

Yvonne Costales found herself as a target last September.

“I did not know what a romance scam was,” Costales said. “I’m not a stupid person. I’m not a desperate person. I’m just an average grandma. Still, they got me on the hook.”

Costales said she met a man on Tinder and in hindsight realizes there were early red flags.

“In the beginning, he asked me if I had any savings and I said no," Costales said. "He said, 'Oh, that’s so unfortunate for you.' That’s one of the first questions he asked.”

Costales said over the course of four weeks he began courting her.

"He did send me flowers, he wrote me poems, and I'm sorry to say, that I sort of fell for it. I got hooked,” Costales said. "I guess I wanted it to be real."

Costales said he always had an excuse not to meet but asked to send her money several times for favors like buying him work equipment and helping with family matters. Eventually, Costales said he told her he was in love.

“He said he wanted to make a life together and wanted to buy a house together and he said let me send you some money and you can buy the house that you want,” Costales said.

Costales said while she did catch feelings she never fell for any of his financial promptings, realizing something was off. For that, she said she considers herself lucky.

"I'm not being ageist, but women my age just kind of came from a different generation and we want to trust people," Costales said. "We want to be nice, we want to be honest and we think other people are the same way."

According to the FTC, reports about romance scams increased for every age group in 2021. The reported median loss for people 18 to 29 years old was $750. People 70 and older reported the highest individual median losses at $9,000.

Tip to avoid becoming a victim of a scam

Emotional appeal

Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

You MUST act now, or else.

Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it.

It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.

That’s because it’s not true. Sorry, your long-lost relative didn’t die, leaving you millions. That car you bought online for a third of its blue book value doesn’t really exist. The son of a billionaire diamond broker didn’t “swipe right” on you and fall instantly in love. That work-at-home job paying you hundreds of dollars an hour for stuffing envelopes isn’t real.