What to do with unused gift cards | Money Smart

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We're all guilty of receiving a gift card around the holidays and not using it. In fact, a recent Bankrate.com survey found that 51% of Americans have unused gift cards.

But, did you know that you can put that store credit to good use?

Ted Rossman, with Bankrate.com, joined FOX43 to discuss what to do with all those unused gift cards you have laying around. He says to go around and find all those gift cards, and start using them.

"If you don't love the store or it's not convenient for you to use it, maybe you can buy a gift for someone else," he said. He suggests buying your mother a birthday gift.

Millennials are the worst about using their gift cards; the average one having about $140 of unused money, also according to the survey.

"If you found $20 in your jacket pocket, you would probably be excited and use it," he said. "I think sometimes we don't have the same follow-through with gift cards."

He says that if you don't plan on using it at all, consider regifting it, or selling it.