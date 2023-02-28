UGI announces decrease in natural gas costs starting March 1

The average residential heating customer's bill is expected to drop by 8%, decreasing from $124.49 per month to $114.51 per month.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Customers of UGI can expect a slight decrease in their natural gas bills beginning March 1.

UGI Utilities, Inc. announced Tuesday that its purchased gas cost rates will decrease on Wednesday. As a result, the average residential heating customer's bill will drop by 8%, decreasing from $124.49 per month to $114.51 per month.

“As we now see lower wholesale prices for our gas purchase activity following the increases leading into the winter period, UGI is pleased to pass along these lower costs to our customers,” Paul Szykman, UGI Chief Regulatory Officer, said.

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

Despite this decrease, UGI recognized in a press release that some customers may still have difficulty paying their heating bill.

The company offers budget billing, as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in UGI’s online bill payment program, or the auto-deduction program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

In addition, customers with a limited or fixed income can visit this website or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

As well as company-sponsored programs, UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants