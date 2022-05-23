Truck drivers in Central Pa. take a hit as diesel fuel prices reach record highs

Currently, the average price of diesel gas in York County is $6.31 a gallon, the highest recorded average to date.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Inflation is leaving people feeling helpless every time they go to fill up their vehicles at the gas pump.

"It's no way to prepare for this... it's impossible," said Kendrick Williams.

Williams owns and operates KW Logistics, a trucking company out of South Carolina.

With the rising cost of diesel fuel, his pockets are taking a hit.

"I used to fill up for like $750 now it's costing me about $1800-$1900 just to do a load," he explained.

This impact is being felt from truck drivers throughout Central Pennsylvania.

"I don't even understand why the prices are gauging like they are, they claim it's because of the war, but I don't see it," said Merrick Woolford, a truck driver for Giant.

Since the beginning of war in Ukraine, gas prices have risen nearly nonstop.

Currently, the average price of diesel gas in York County sits at $6.31 a gallon, the highest recorded average to date.

"Diesel used to be the cheapest, now it's the highest," Woolford said.

Woolford, a truck driver of 12 years, he says he's never seen prices like this.

According to CNN, the White House is considering an emergency declaration that would enable President Joe Biden to release diesel from a rarely used stockpile to address this inflation.

But until then, other truckers are taking a business-as-usual approach.