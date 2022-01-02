Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability issues

x
Toyota is recalling 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, in rare cases the software may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. That can disable the system, which uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers keep control.

The recall covers vehicles from the 2020 to 2022 model years including the Toyota brand's Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by mid-June.

