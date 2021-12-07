5 tips to save money on your energy bills this summer

How to pay as little as possible while keeping your home cool.

WASHINGTON — The heat isn't just uncomfortable — it's also pricey.

With these five tips from the U.S. Department of Energy, you can keep both your energy bills — and the temperature in your home — low.

1. Use a tool you already have: your windows.

Windows can let a lot of heat into your home. You can get window coverings or treatments that will help Try to minimize the difference between the temperature in your home and the temperature outside.

2. Even a degree or two can make a big difference at the end of the month. When you're away, set a reminder to keep the house warmer than usual.

3. When you want to cool down your home, don't crank the air at a lower temperature than usual.

According to the D.O.E., it will not cool your home any faster but it could cost you more — especially if you forget to turn the temperature back up.

4. Use fans instead of A.C. as much as possible — and turn them off when you leave the room.

5. Consider setting your water heater below 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Water heating makes up 18% of your home's energy use, according to the D.O.E., so this could make a huge dent in your next bill.

The D.O.E. says you should also remember to turn lights off when you leave the room, look into strategies to wash dishes and clothes more efficiently and seal cracks to keep warm air from leaking into your home.