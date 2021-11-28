Tips to get the best Cyber Monday deals this holiday season

Cyber Monday is expected to drive in around $11.3 billion in online sales. Here are some tips to snag the best deals and keep you from overspending.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Online sales this holiday season are expected to hit $207 billion, setting a new record for e-commerce according to Adobe Analytics. The company said Cyber Monday will remain the biggest shopping day of the year and predicts it will drive in around $11.3 billion in sales.

Here’s what the experts are saying to keep you from overspending this year.

Do your homework

Check retailer apps. Many stores offer secret deals just for app users. Also, take shipping costs into account to avoid overspending and stick to a list. Your list can act as a suit of armor against unnecessary purchases.

Wait to buy toys

Cyber Monday is geared towards electronics and most Christmas toys go on sale about two weeks before the holiday.

Review exchange and return policies

Some items may not be returnable and others may only have a limited timeframe for returns.

Use online cash back shopping portals

Cashback sites like Rakuten allow shoppers to put a few extra bucks back into their wallets when making purchases.

Avoid scams

With millions of people shopping online, scammers will also be out in full force. Make sure to shop using a private, password protected Wi-Fi network to reduce your risk of credit fraud.

“Hackers are a learned bunch. They are very good at learning and finding holes in things so they will be more equipped this year than they were last year,” said Dr. Terrill Frantz, Associate Professor of eBusiness & Cybersecurity at Harrisburg University.

Security experts also suggest using a credit card instead of a debit card to shop online. If you're scammed, it is sometimes easier to get money back with credit.