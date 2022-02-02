Report flags consultant error in Pennsylvania pension data

The discovery forced the Public School Employees’ Retirement System to take a second vote last year that resulted in increasing employee contribution rates.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report commissioned by the board of Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system shows that a consultant took responsibility for an errant calculation about the fund’s investment performance.

The discovery of the mistake forced the $72 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System to take a second vote last year that resulted in increasing employee contribution rates for 94,000 members.

Investigations by the FBI and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission followed the disclosure of the error.