Report flags consultant error in Pennsylvania pension data

The discovery forced the Public School Employees’ Retirement System to take a second vote last year that resulted in increasing employee contribution rates.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report commissioned by the board of Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system shows that a consultant took responsibility for an errant calculation about the fund’s investment performance.

The discovery of the mistake forced the $72 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System to take a second vote last year that resulted in increasing employee contribution rates for 94,000 members.

Investigations by the FBI and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission followed the disclosure of the error.

PSERS released the report on Monday night. The law firm that delivered the report noted that in two different memos delivered to the board, “Aon took responsibility for the error.” Aon declined comment.

