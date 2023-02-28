Rent hikes impacting vendors at Lancaster Central Market

Rent is going up at Lancaster Central Market, meaning vendors will have to pay hundreds more each year, which could mean higher prices for shoppers.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dozens of stand holders in the Lancaster Central Market will soon be paying more to operate. The Central Marker Trust Board of Directors announced vendor’s rent will go up by 5% on April 1 and another 5% in October.

Jaimie Hanna, the owner of Farm 2 Table Creations, says it’s poor timing.

"This increase just recently is a really hard blow with inflation and everything else going up," Hanna said.

The board pointed out it did not raise rates in 2020 or 2021, and made just a 3% increase in 2022, saying:

"The Board has set rates for the upcoming lease year which narrow the gap between operational revenues and expenses in a responsible way - balancing out concerns for sustainable operations and for our Standholders. CMT is advised that these increased rents are at least 20% lower than similar farmers markets in the country."

Still, Hanna said her rent is going up by $800 a year, and inflation is already taking a toll on the business.

"I understand rent is going up, but not ten percent within one year," she said.

Groff’s Vegetable Stand has been selling produce in the market since 1954. Like most everything, owner Earl Groff takes the higher rent in stride.

"It’s been cheap rent all these years and still not bad," Groff said. "We aren’t going to complain."

Around the corner at Tea Bar, Doris Everett thinks vendors will keep raising prices, something she said customers anticipate.

"Everywhere they go, prices are higher," Everett said. "It’s kind of expected."

Hanna feels the board could do more to keep rents low and said raising prices will only be a solution for so long.

"I don’t think it’s the right thing to do to keep passing it onto my customers, I’ll eventually start losing business," Hanna said.