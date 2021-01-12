PPL Electric Utilities costs to rise

Homeowners across the state will shell out more money to heat their homes this winter.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Public Utility Commission expects energy costs to increase across the state starting Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The commission says the price of natural gas is to blame.

PP&L customers will see a 26 percent price hike, which is about $40for the average homeowner.

As a result, UGI is also raising its rates.

Homeowners in Pennsylvania can shop for cheaper electric rates at the website PA Power Switch.

“Price to Compare” changes for residential customers

In most areas of Pennsylvania, consumers can choose who supplies their electricity based on price or other factors, such as renewable energy.

Beginning December 1, electric distribution companies report the following changes in their PTCs for residential customers: