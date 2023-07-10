PHEAA to host free online webinars to help students, families navigate financial aid

The webinars will be hosted by PHEAA representatives Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray, who specialize in financial aid.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) announced two free statewide webinars in July.

These webinars are intended to assist college-bound students and their families with navigating the financial aid process and to discuss PHEAA's private student loan program- PA Forward, which is Pennsylvania's state-based private student loan option.

They will discuss how students and families can take advantage of the benefits of using PA Forward Student Loans to cover tuition gaps and other aid did not cover.

Deep Dive into Covering the Gap

The 1-hour webinar explores the available loan programs to assist with covering the cost gaps in funding.

Tuesday, July 11 - 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 - Noon

Borrowing for Education – Which Loan is Right for Me?

The 1-hour webinar examines borrowing options available to students and families and will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Thursday, July 13 - Noon

Tuesday, July 27 - 6:30 p.m.

Interested individuals can register to attend one of the upcoming events using this registration link.

The PA Forward Student Loan Program is a suite of borrower-friendly, Pennsylvania-based, private student loan products allowing students and families to borrow up to the total cost of attendance with competitive interest rates and a variety of upfront and repayment benefits.

Additional benefits include no application or origination fees, flexible repayment options, and biweekly payment options that can help pay off a loan sooner, saving borrowers even more money in interest. PHEAA is the lender and servicer for the program, with a line of credit provided by the PA Treasury and tax-exempt allocation from the PA Department of Economic Development (DCED), making PA Forward Pennsylvania’s student loan program.