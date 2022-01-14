Tax form arriving soon for Pennsylvanians who claimed unemployment benefits last year

This form is needed in order for them to file their taxes properly, and it should be mailed by Jan. 31.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Friday that Pennsylvanians who claimed unemployment benefits last year should monitor their mailboxes and unemployment system notifications for the 1099 form, which should be arriving soon.

This form is needed in order for them to file their taxes properly, and it should be mailed by Jan. 31, Berrier said in a press release.

"We urge all Pennsylvanians who received UC benefits in 2021 to keep an attentive eye on their mailboxes and/or their UC system dashboard for this critical form to arrive," Berrier said in a statement. "If it’s mistakenly thrown away and needs to be reproduced by the Unemployment Compensation Service Center, that will likely cause the claimant delays in completing their tax filings.”