2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

For the second time in two days, a recall is issued for pancake and waffle mix that may have cable fragments. This time, it's nationwide from a major retailer.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix.

Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company said Saturday. The Food and Drug Administration shared the company announcement.

The foreign matter is specifically fragments of cable used to clear the processing line. Continental Mills said it was found in a limited amount of the product.

The pancake mix has UPC 078742370828, lot code KX2063 and a best by date of 09/01/2023. It was sold nationwide at Walmart stores.

Those who have purchased the Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with the codes and date above are urged to throw it out or return it to the store for replacement or refund.

On Friday, Continental Mills issued the same recall for two-pound boxes of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with UPC number 01111088219, lot codes of KX2063 and KX2064 and best by dates of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

The Kroger recall was limited to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, according to Continental Mills.

In both recalls, there have been no reports of injuries and no reports by consumers of finding contaminated products.

The FDA said on its website that "Food producers recall their products from the marketplace when the products are mislabeled or when the food may present a health hazard to consumers because the food is contaminated or has caused a foodborne illness outbreak."