Voluntary recall issued for over 83,000 packs of individually wrapped Kraft singles

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of over 80,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices.

The recall comes as a precaution after a temporary issue developed on one of the wrapping machines, the company stated, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film stuck to the slice after the wrapper had been removed.

If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant or potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.

Only Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices with the case/packing information below are affected. No other varieties or sizes are included in the recall. It's believed that 83,800 cases are impacted by the recall.

The issue was discovered after several consumers complained about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

Products included in the recall include 16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

Also included in the recall are 3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.