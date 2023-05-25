Tastykake recalls certain Chocolate Kandy Kakes due to undeclared peanut addition

The recall was initiated after Flowers Foods Inc. discovered that certain packages of Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes contained Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes.

WASHINGTON — Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes due to undeclared peanuts, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced this week.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, the FDA said.

The product being recalled was distributed on May 11 to retail customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The packages have an “Enjoy By” date of June 5, 2023 on the side of the package, and UPC 0 25600 00225 4.

The recall was initiated after the firm discovered that certain packages of Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes contained Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes, the FDA said. The ingredient statement for the Chocolate Kandy Kakes does not declare that peanuts are in the product.

No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date.

Those who have Tastykake products affected by the recall should discard them, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.