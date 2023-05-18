Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles due to cracking causing laceration and burns

MINNEAPOLIS — Target is recalling nearly five million candles that could crack while burning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The government agency issued the alert Thursday for Target's Threshold brand candles.
About 4.9 million of the candles are being recalled because the items could break and pose laceration and burn hazards.
Target has received over 100 reports of the candles cracking during use. The company says six injuries were reported that included lacerations and severe burns.
The candles have been sold nationwide at Target stores from August 2019 through March 2023 -- generally costing between $3 and $20.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail," according to the CPSC alert.
The recall is specifically for Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents.
The recalled product numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass candle jars. According to the CPSC, the item numbers include:
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold - 054-09-1488
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6393
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9509
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9789
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9837
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold - 054-09-0051
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold - 054-09-0052
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold - 054-09-1217
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold - 054-09-3861
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold - 054-09-5401
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6099
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6205
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8037
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8523
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8621
- 20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8753
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9473
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold - 054-09-9926
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold - 054-09-0185
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold - 054-09-0458
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold - 054-09-0570
- 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold - 054-09-2433
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold - 054-09-3560
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6389
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold - 054-09-7215
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold - 054-09-7216
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold - 054-09-7217
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold - 054-09-7218
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8292
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8344
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8910
- 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold - 054-09-8964
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold - 054-09-9132
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9219
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9441
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9550
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9851
The CPSC is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973. It's responsible for the safety of consumers by monitoring more than 15,000 types of products. To report an unsafe product or a product-related injury, call their hotline at 1-800-638-2772 or go to their website.
