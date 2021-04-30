Scentsational Soaps & Candles issues voluntary nationwide recall of scented hand sanitizers

Testing revealed the presence of methanol (wood alcohol), benzene, and acetaldehyde, according to the FDA.

VENICE, Fla. — Home and beauty brand, Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of five lots of scented hand sanitizers after testing revealed the presence of methanol (wood alcohol), benzene, and acetaldehyde, according to the FDA.

These products were distributed nationwide through Ulta Beauty, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.

Specifically, the company has recalled products from their Black and White Collection and Photo Real Collection, as well as three lots of Ulta Beauty Collection scented Hand Sanitizer Spray packaged in 3.38 and 3.4 fluid ounce spray bottles, also according to the FDA.

"Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death," reads the recall statement. The FDA acknowledges that although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, children who accidentally ingest the products and people who drink the products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are the most at risk.

To date, the company has not been alerted of any adverse reactions related to this recall.

Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc. has alerted all their distributors to remove these hand sanitizers from their inventory. Ulta Beauty has confirmed that the hand sanitizers have been removed, also according to the recall statement.

The FDA urges all customers who bought these products to stop using them immediately and to alert their doctor if any reactions appear to be taking place.

“As the owners of the company, my wife and I want to reassure consumers and our customers that we are doing absolutely everything possible to carry out this recall efficiently and effectively and ensure it does not happen again," Steve Morrison of Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc., said.