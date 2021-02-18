Toro recalls 6,700 snow throwers due to 'amputation hazard'

The snow throwers are being recalled due to what the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is calling an amputation hazard.

Toro is recalling 6,700 snow throwers due to what the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is calling an 'amputation hazard.'

The Toro Power Max Snowthrower is being recalled because the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard, according to the CPSC website.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the snow thrower and to contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

The recalled snow throwers are the 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrower, Model 37802.

They were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide and online at each of the store's websites from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200, according to the CSPC.

You can call Toro toll free at 833-254-8856 to access the 24-hour Toro dealer locator system, which is also available online here.