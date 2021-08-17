Hostess recalls hot dog and hamburger buns due to listeria and salmonella concerns

The recall is limited to these two products, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retailers throughout the United States.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Hostess Brands, LLC is recalling Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to listeria and salmonella concerns. The company says these products have the potential to be contaminated.

The recall is limited to these two products, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retailers throughout the United States.

The company became aware of this potential after being informed by its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries' environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess has not received any reports of illness caused by consuming these products.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems such as young children and the elderly. Symptoms of listeria infection include fever, nausea, abdominal pain, and others. This infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Salmonella infection has many of the same symptoms and also affects those with weakened immune systems, the FDA states. If the infection spreads, it can cause the organism to get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses.

Those who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.