Recall: Pressure washer hose can spin off in water tornado

WORX is recalling the 13 Amp 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer after four injuries.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — After four minor injuries and 61 incidents, WORX has recalled 17,630 13 Amp 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washers. The pressure washer can fly off into a violent whirlwind of water jets.

The danger comes from a loose hose, which can detach from the pressure wand. Once the hose is free, sharp shafts of water shoot out uncontrollably, possibly cutting and bruising the user or anyone nearby.

The washers were sold at independent hardware stores nationwide between April and November of 2021 for $180. U.S. safety regulators recommend purchasers stop using the washer and contact Positec, the company behind the WORX brand, for a replacement.