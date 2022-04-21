If you buy groceries at Walmart, this produce was just recalled

There is a recall for one specific lot of the organic zucchini, sold at select Walmart stores in several states, due to possible salmonella.

Organic zucchini sold at select Walmart stores around the country is being recalled because it could be contaminated with salmonella.

World Variety Produce Inc. said it is recalling a single lot of Organic Marketside Zucchini after a routine Food and Drug Administration sampling found salmonella.

It was sold at select Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini comes in packs of two, packed in a 6-ounce clear overwrap tray. The UPC code is 6-81131-22105-4 and the case lot number is 38706503. Anyone who has this is urged to throw it out.

World Variety Produce said there have been no reports of illnesses.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually form within six hours of swallowing the bacteria and most people recover in 4-7 days without treatment.