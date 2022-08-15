King's Hawaiian issues recall of pretzel products

The products under recall include the Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites.

King’s Hawaiian is issuing a recall on several of its pretzel bun items due to a supplier error.

The company is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus. The ingredient could potentially cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

The recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety although no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported.

This recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products. King’s Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once it has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.