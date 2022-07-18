Keswick Creamery recalls 10 types of cheeses due to possible listeria contamination

Keswick Creamery is recalling ten different types of cheese distributed in the area due to a possible listeria contamination.

NEWBURG, Pa. — Keswick Creamery is recalling ten different types of cheese due to a possible listeria contamination.

According to an announcement from the FDA, listeria infections can be serious and sometimes fatal. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled cheeses are labeled from Keswick Creamery with the type of cheese named on its label.

Here are the cheeses that are being recalled:

Calverley Cheese in 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese in 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Havarti Cheese in 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vermeer Cheese in 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Wallaby Cheese in 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Cider Washed Tomme Cheese in 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Feta cheese in 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Whole Milk Ricotta, 8-ounce and 16-ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22

Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey), 8-ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22

Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8-ounce and 16-ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22, 8/25/22

These recalled cheeses were distributed at the following places:

Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.

Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland

Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia

Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania

Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania