Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping recalled due to undeclared allergen

1,700 bottles of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping, which is made with almonds.

The Hershey Company is recalling 1,700 bottles of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping after they were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping, which is made with almonds.

The almonds are not declared as an ingredient in the topping.

The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021 and bear the product code "25JSAS1."

Any Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15 are not in the recall, according to the FDA.

Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

There have been no reports of illness or injury to date.

Anyone who purchased Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping products after April 15 with the lot code "25JSAS1" should not consumer the product and can call Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund