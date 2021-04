A supplier notified the company of an undeclared milk allergen, according to a press release.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Giant Company has recalled its Giant and Martin's Caramel Corn Rice Cakes after a supplier notified the company of an undeclared milk allergen, according to a press release.

Customers with milk allergies who purchased this product should not consume it and may return it to a Giant, Martin's or Giant Heirloom Market for a full refund, also according to the release.